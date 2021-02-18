View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Half Yearly Report and Accounts



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) have today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) (the Group) Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 December 2020 (HY21). Key highlights compared to the prior corresponding period include:



Financial highlights



• Earnings (total comprehensive income) per unit increase of 94% to 17.3 cents.

• Adjusted net asset value (NAV) per unit increase of 4% to $2.01 per unit.

• Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit of 6.6 cents on track for full-year forecast.

• Distributions per unit (DPU) of 5.64 cents on track with full-year forecast.

• FY21 forecasts confirmed and announcement of FY22 forecast DPU of 11.73 cents (in line with 4% growth target).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document