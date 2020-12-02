View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Estimated tax components for distribution 31 December 2020



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) as responsible entity for the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) considers RFF is a withholding managed investment trust (and an AMIT) for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2021.



Set out below are the preliminary estimated taxable components of the distribution with a record date of 31 December 2020. An update to the estimates will be provided prior to the payment of the distribution.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



