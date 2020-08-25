View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - FY20 Financial Results Summary



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) have today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) (the Group) Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 (FY20). Key highlights compared to the prior corresponding period include:



Financial highlights



• Property revenue increase of 8% to $72.0m.

• Earnings (total comprehensive income) per unit increase of 82% to 18.4 cents.

• Adjusted net asset value (NAV) per unit increase of 8% to $1.94 per unit.

• Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit of 13.5 cents in line with forecast.

• Distributions per unit (DPU) of 10.85 cents in line with forecast.

• Reaffirmed FY21 forecast DPU of 11.28 cents in line with 4% growth target.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



