Rural Funds Group announces conditional contracts exchanged for Mooral almond orchard



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) as responsible entity for the Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) advises that contracts have been exchanged for the sale of the Mooral almond orchard for $98.0m (subject to various adjustments and inclusions) with a global agriculture and timberland investment manager as nominee for a special purpose vehicle that will be owned by pension funds and institutional investors.



The sale is conditional on completion of due diligence (within 45 days but subject to possible extensions) and Foreign Investment Review Board approval.



