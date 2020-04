View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group, Taxation components March 2020 distribution



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) as responsible entity for the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) considers RFF is a withholding managed investment trust (and an AMIT) for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2020.



For further information, please download the attached PDF: Download this document