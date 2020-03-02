View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) HY20 financial results summary



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM), as responsible entity of the Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF), have today released Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 December 2019 (HY20).



Highlights of the HY20 results (compared to the prior corresponding period) include:

Property revenue increase of 22% to $37.6m.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit increase of 11% to 7.1 cents.

Total Comprehensive Income earnings per unit increase of 16% to 8.9 cents.

Increase of forecast FY20 AFFO to 13.5 cpu.

FY21 DPU forecast of 11.28 cents, in-line with 4% growth target.

To view the HY20 financial results summary, download the attached PDF.



Download this document