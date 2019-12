View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution



Entity name





RURAL FUNDS GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid



RFF - FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES



Announcement Type

New announcement



Date of this announcement

Monday December 2, 2019



Distribution Amount

$ 0.02711800



Ex Date

Monday December 30, 2019



Record Date

Tuesday December 31, 2019



Payment Date

Friday January 31, 2020



DRP election date

Thursday January 2, 2020 19:00:00