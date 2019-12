View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) - poultry sale update



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM), as responsible entity for the Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF), announced on 28 October 2019 that it had entered into agreements for the sale of RFF's poultry assets to ProTen Investment Management Pty Ltd as trustee for ProTen for $72.0m, subject to agreement from the lessee to the early termination of the leases.



