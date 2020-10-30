View All Renergen News

Renergen - Drilling update



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to update shareholders on the current inclined drilling programme, previously reported on 21st October P2V2 is now drilled through the base of the Karoo sedimentary section into the underlying Witwatersrand group. The well is now being logged prior to cementing the final casing string.



Drilling will resume in P2V2 as soon as well MDR1 has been re-entered and deepened with the newly arrived directional drilling rig.







