View All Renergen News

Renergen - Consolidated Interim Results for the six months ended 31 Aug



Renergen (“Renergen Limited”) is an emerging helium and natural gas producer in South Africa. Through our investment in Tetra4 (“Tetra4 (Pty) Ltd”), we benefit from the first and currently only onshore petroleum production right in South Africa, with proven helium and methane reserves and arguably one of the highest concentrations of helium globally.



The Company also enjoys very strong prospects related to the untapped upside potential of the Virginia Gas Project with the commencement of exploration of the previously unknown sandstone body where a well was drilled and helium at a concentration of up to 12% was recovered, more than 20 times global average.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document