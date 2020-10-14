View All Renergen News

Renergen - Trading statement



In terms of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they become reasonably certain that the financial results for the next period to be reported on will differ by more than 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.



Accordingly, a review of the financial results for period ended 31 August 2020 by the Company has indicated a significant reduction in costs, the loss per share and headline loss per share is expected to be between 26.42 cents and 19.38 cents, reflecting a decrease in the loss per share and headline loss per share of between 45.02% and 25.02% compared to the loss per share and headline loss per share of 35.24 cents for the period ended 31 August 2019.



