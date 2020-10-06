View All Renergen News

Renergen - LOGICO LOGISTICS SIGNS UP FOR LNG WITH RENERGEN



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to announce an LNG supply agreement with Logico Logistics Group Proprietary Limited (Logico), to supply LNG at Total filling stations along the N3 route between Johannesburg and Durban.



Logico is a niche market transport service provider, specialising in the retail industry and more specifically the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The main business focus of Logico is to provide abnormal length transport services to a range of customers in many industries, with a primary focus on rail and pipe. Logica also provides secondary distribution solutions to its clients in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document