Renergen - LNG Auction Update



Domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to provide an update on the progress of South Africa’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) auction.



Interested parties had until the close of business Friday 28 August 2020, to register interest in participating in the auction. The number of registrations has significantly exceeded expectations, demonstrating the inherent demand of the domestic market for alternative energy supplies.



