View All Renergen News

Renergen announces inclined well spud - drilling update



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to update shareholders on the upcoming programme of inclined wells targeting the gas productive fracture systems in the Virginia Gas Project production hub.



The Company is pleased to announce that as foreshadowed in our release of the inclined well drilling update of 9 July 2020, the drill rig is today preparing to spud the first well in the programme.



After several weeks of very careful planning and interaction with our geological and engineering consultants, we believe we have planned a hole which will maximise our chances of gas intersection along the interpreted fracture systems.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document