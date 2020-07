View All Renergen News

Renergen announces design for plant completed ahead of schedule



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to announce the completion of the design of the Virginia Gas plant, 22 days ahead of schedule.



This significant achievement marks the completion of the fourth major milestone at the Virginia Gas Project, as the company works towards commencement of production in 2021.



