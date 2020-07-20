View All Renergen News

Renergen to hold South Africas first LNG auction



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to announce the commencement of South Africa’s first ever Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) auction. Interested parties are invited to apply to bid for the allocation of LNG, which will be produced from the company’s Virginia Gas Project, located in the Free State, approximately 250 km southwest of Johannesburg.



Renergen holds the first and only onshore petroleum production right in South Africa. With an average of greater than 95% methane and almost zero higher alkanes, Renergen will produce LNG of outstanding purity, placing the company’s product as the ideal substitute for liquid fuels, which will burn cleaner and release fewer emissions. Importantly consumption of LNG does not require significant changes to the infrastructure required for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), making the switch efficient and cost effective.



