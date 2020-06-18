View All Renergen News

Renergen and Total sign joint LNG marketing agreement



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to announce that Total South Africa Proprietary Limited (“Total”) and the Company signed an agreement for the joint marketing and distribution of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) through Total’s service stations.



Renergen is in the construction phase of South Africa’s first commercial LNG plant, and is anticipating a turn-on date of the plant around the third quarter 2021. The customer base for the LNG will predominantly be logistics companies operating trucks along the main routes across the country, with a significant portion of the initial production already allocated to customers. The LNG displaces diesel usage, reducing operating costs and helping customers meet their sustainability targets due to the significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas over diesel.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document