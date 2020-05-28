View All Renergen News

Renergen - resumption of pipeline construction



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to announce that EPCM Bonisana has notified the Company of its intention to remobilise on Monday, 1 June 2020 for the recommencement of construction of the pipeline.



“This is a great result, not only for Renergen but also for the number of people locally that will be employed in due course particularly in light of the massive negative consequences COVID-19 has had on many people’s livelihoods,” said CEO Stefano Marani.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document