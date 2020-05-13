View All Renergen News

Renergen announces commencement of drilling



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to announce that a contract with Bohrmeister Technik Proprietary Limited (“Bohrmeister”) has been signed, to commence drilling of the first inclined well for the delivery of gas to Phase I of the Virginia Gas Project.



All necessary safety precautions required to ensure the health of all members of the drilling team, will be given the highest level of priority and in full compliance with regulations during the COVID19 crisis and Renergen anticipates that mobilisation will take approximately 6 weeks. Once mobilised, the Company envisages a further 8 weeks for drilling to be completed.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document