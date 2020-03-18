View All Renergen News

Safety measures in response to novel coronavirus

Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen wishes to inform investors of thesteps being taken to protect staff and limit interruptions to the development of the Virginia GasProject.



On Sunday the 15th of March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the COVID 19outbreak in South Africa a national disaster, allowing the government to begin taking measuresin countering the virus at an early stage whilst confirmed cases are still only at 62 as of the 17thof March 2020.



For further information, please download the attached PDF

Download this document