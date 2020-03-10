View All Renergen News

Renergen announces Progress Report - drilling update



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to update investors on the progress of its current drilling operations at its Virginia Gas Project.



Since the announcement on 17 December 2019 of strong gas flows with high (up to 12%) helium, drilling and other technical issues have necessitated significant changes from the original horizontal well design.



The sections penetrated by several side-tracks have provided valuable encouraging data for future development drilling.



The key learnings from the drilling are as follows...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document