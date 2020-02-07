View All Renergen News

Renergen Announces LNG Deal



Renergen Limited (Renergen), an emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer listed on the JSE’s Alt-X, and the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) today announced that its subsidiary Tetra4 (Pty) Ltd, has secured an agreement with Bulk Hauliers International Transport (“BHIT”) for the supply of Liquified Natural Gas (“LNG”). The transaction will fuel approximately fifty trucks using dual fuel technology; significantly reducing operator costs and improving vehicle lifecycle maintenance. Says Stefano Marani, Renergen CEO, “Tetra4 is proud to be associated with BHIT as they embark on their new venture to disrupt the local logistics market using cutting-edge technology and international best practice.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



