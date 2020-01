View All Renergen News

Renergen - Completion of Capital Raise



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased to announce the successful placement of 5,600,000 CDIs at A$1.20 per security, raising a total of A$6,720,000 (the “Placement”), representing a 4.7% discount to 30 day VWAP. The placement was well supported by several Australian/NZ and Offshore investors and will be settled on the 30th of January 2020.



