Renergen, Withdrawal of cautionary - gas strike with 12% helium



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer, Renergen is pleased to announce that drilling of the horizontal well has progressed through the Karoo Supergroup, and has successfully intersected gas charged sandstones and fractures as was predicted in the pre-drill prognosis.



The gas was intersected under pressure in the morning of the 9 December 2019, after having drilled approximately 50 meters into the sandstone.



