Renergen, First of the construction milestones have been achieved



Emerging domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen is pleased announce that the first of the construction milestones have been achieved, namely the execution of the Balance of Plant construction contract with EPCM Bonisana Proprietary Limited.



All workstreams are on track and progressing as planned. The Company’s milestones may be tracked on the website, with the next important milestone being the establishment of site for commencement of the construction of the pipeline.



