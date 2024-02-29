View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Dosing begins in Phase 1 Pancreatic Imaging Study of RAD 301



-- First Pancreatic Cancer participant dosed at the Montefiore Medical Center, New York, USA

-- Phase I study of 9 participants is designed to assess the safety and dosimetry of RAD 301

-- A total of 99 patients have been previously imaged with RAD 301 under compassionate use or as part of an Investigator-Initiated Study, with no arising safety issues reported*.



Sydney, Australia – 29 February 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that the first patient was dosed with 68Ga-Trivehexin (RAD 301), a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical targeting αvβ6 integrin, for the detection of lesions in patients with Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC). In May 2023, the FDA granted Radiopharm with an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for RAD 301 in pancreatic cancer.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document