Radiopharm Theranostics - Pilot Study Validates RAD Terbium-161 Radiotherapeutics

28 Feb 2024 09:52 AM


-- Publication of first head-to-head data shows superior Therapeutic Index with Tb161 vs Lu177 in 6 metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients.
-- This Pilot study validates Radiopharm’s leadership in developing next generation Tb-161 radiotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers.
-- Through partnership with TerThera, Radiopharm remains the first public company that disclosed a secured Tb-161 supply for the development of multiple programs.

Sydney, Australia – 28 February 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to share a recent publication by Schaefer-Schuler et al. on the results of 6 metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) patients treated with 161Tb vs 177Lu1.

The study demonstrated that 161Tb-PSMA-617 delivers markedly higher tumor-absorbed doses compared to 177Lu-PSMA-617, whereas the absorbed doses of the relevant organs at risk were only slightly higher. 161Tb-PSMA-617 delivered a radiation dose to tumor lesions that was on average 2.4 times higher than that of 177Lu-PSMA-617. This strongly supports Terbium-161 (Tb-161) as a promising candidate for use in the radiotherapeutic targeting of advanced cancers.

