Radiopharm receives $1.9M advance on FY24 R&D tax incentive

21 Feb 2024 09:47 AM


Sydney, Australia – 21 February 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has received $1,900,000 from Radium Capital under a funding facility secured against Radiopharm’s anticipated FY24 Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI).

The funds will support the clinical trial pipeline and otherwise for general working capital of the Company.

