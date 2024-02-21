View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm receives $1.9M advance on FY24 R&D tax incentive



Sydney, Australia – 21 February 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has received $1,900,000 from Radium Capital under a funding facility secured against Radiopharm’s anticipated FY24 Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI).



The funds will support the clinical trial pipeline and otherwise for general working capital of the Company.



