Radiopharm Theranostics secures Share Facility Agreement of up to A$12.5m

06 Feb 2024 10:09 AM


-- Up to A$12.5 million investment by US institutional investor, Lind Partners.
-- Under a Share Subscription Agreement, RAD will receive A$1.2 million, with up to a further A$11.3 million in funding available under a Share Purchase Agreement (although RAD’s ability to receive the full amount will be subject to shareholder approval).
-- The Share Purchase Agreement is a staged private placement of up to $11.3 million in monthly instalments of between A$50,000 and up to A$1 million monthly over a 12-month period (unless extended), with an initial instalment of A$300,000.
-- Funds raised will support the clinical trial pipeline and otherwise for general working capital of the Company. Funds relating to the A$1.5 million initial investments are expected to be received within five business days.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) (Radiopharm or Company) a developer of a world class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce a Share Subscription Agreement and a Share Purchase Agreement (together the Agreements) to provide initial funding of A$1.5 million and total funding of up to A$12.5 million with Lind Global Fund II, LP an entity managed by New York-based The Lind Partners (together, Lind). Lind invests in small and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

