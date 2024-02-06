View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Share Facility Agreement of up to A$12.5m addendum



Further to Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) (Radiopharm or Company) announcement earlier today, the issue of shares under the Share Subscription Agreement is amended as below and attached.



The maximum number of securities to be issued under the Share Subscription Agreement (other than with shareholder approval) is unchanged and is limited to 28,800,000 shares. Of this maximum number, 8,800,000 Shares are being issued pursuant to LR 7.1, and 20,000,000 Shares are being issued pursuant to LR 7.1A (subject to the subscription price on the relevant subscription being equal to or greater than the minimum price allowed under LR 7.1A at the time of the subscription).



