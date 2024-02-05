View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - RAD 502 can halt tumour progression and prolong survival

Study by David Ulmert and colleagues demonstrated that non-invasive clinical imaging and targeted radioimmunotherapy with DUNP19 (RAD 502) can halt tumor progression and prolong survival in various cancer models.

Results demonstrate that targeting LRCC15, a cellular marker expressed in certain solid tumors, with Lutetium-177-labelled DUNP19 may override immunotherapy resistance.

This novel precision treatment platform holds a strong potential to preselect patients with LRRC15-expressing tumors for therapeutic dosing with 177Lu-DUNP19.

Sydney, Australia – 5 February 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that a study featuring DUNP19 (RAD 502), conducted by Dr. David Ulmert and colleagues from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is now available in preprint on BioRxiv.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



