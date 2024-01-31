Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

-- Phase 1 clinical trial initiated (RAD204) for PDL1-positive non-small cell lung cancer and second site announced

-- Phase 1 clinical trial initiated in New York to assess 68Ga-Trivehexin's (RAD 301) efficacy in detecting lesions in patients with Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

-- A$4.85m awarded under the Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive program



Sydney, Australia – 31 January 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.



