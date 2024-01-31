Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

View All Radiopharm Theranostics News


Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Jan 2024 10:12 AM


-- Phase 1 clinical trial initiated (RAD204) for PDL1-positive non-small cell lung cancer and second site announced
-- Phase 1 clinical trial initiated in New York to assess 68Ga-Trivehexin's (RAD 301) efficacy in detecting lesions in patients with Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)
-- A$4.85m awarded under the Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive program

Sydney, Australia – 31 January 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?