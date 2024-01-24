View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Placement of Entitlement Offer Shortfall



On 31 October 2023, Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) (Radiopharm or Company) announced the details of a non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to raise approximately $10 million. Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders were able to subscribe for 1 new fully paid ordinary share in Radiopharm (New Shares) for every 2.35 fully paid ordinary shares in Radiopharm at the issue price of $0.07 per New Share. Radiopharm received valid applications under the Entitlement Offer for 30,197,244 New Shares, raising an amount of approximately $2.1 million.



Radiopharm is pleased to advise it has received commitments totalling approximately A$1.7 million for the Shortfall under the Entitlement Offer. The 24,025,716 New Shares will be issued at the same price per share as the Entitlement Offer being $0.07 per New Share and will rank equally in all respects with existing shares on issue. Funds will be used to support the company’s clinical programs.



