Radiopharm Theranostics - 2nd Australian site for Nanomab-PDL-1 Phase 1 trial



-- Ethics Committee approval received from Hollywood Private Hospital in Perth, WA

-- Patient recruitment to commence shortly

-- Phase 1 study in 21 patients designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 177Lu-RAD 204 in PD-L1 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

-- Follows recent announcement that recruitment for the trial will also commence shortly at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane

-- The 2nd Australian site increases geographic availability of the trial and therefore is expected to accelerate its recruitment



Sydney, Australia – 27 December 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce it has received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval from the Hollywood Private Hospital in Perth, WA that will see it become the 2nd Australian site for its RAD 204 Phase 1 therapeutic study targeting PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The study, entitled “Study of the Safety and Tolerability of 177Lu-RAD 204, a Lutetium-177 Radiolabelled Single Domain Antibody Against Programmed Cell Death-Ligand 1 in Patients with Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer”, is a first-In-human dose escalation trial of 177Lu-RAD 204 designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this novel radiotherapeutic in eligible individuals with advanced NSCLC, the most common type of lung cancer.



