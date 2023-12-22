View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Phase 1 Therapeutic NSCLC (Lung Cancer) Trial Opens 4 Jan



-- Successful Site Initiation at Princess Alexandra Hospital, Brisbane for RAD 204 (PDL-1 nanobody) therapeutic Phase 1 trial

-- Phase 1 First-In-Human study in 21 patients designed to evaluate safety and efficacy of 177Lu-RAD 204 in PD-L1-positive NSCLC

-- Phase 1 imaging study has been completed in 16 patients confirming safety & biodistribution*

-- Key milestone achieved for RAD 204 clinical trial preparation with patient pre-screening started



Sydney, Australia – 22 December 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that the Site Initiation Visit (SIV) was successfully completed for the RAD 204 Phase 1 study, entitled “Study of the Safety and Tolerability of 177Lu-RAD 204, a Lutetium-177 Radiolabelled Single Domain Antibody Against Programmed Cell Death-Ligand 1 in Patients with Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.”



The First-In-Human dose escalation trial of 177Lu-RAD 204 is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this novel radiotherapeutic in eligible individuals with advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer. The technology underpinning the trial is Radiopharm’s proprietary nanobody from its NanoMabs platform, which targets Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive expression in NSCLC.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



