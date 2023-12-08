View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Completion of Entitlement Offer



On 31 October 2023, Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) (Radiopharm or Company) announced the details of a non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to raise approximately $10 million. Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders were able to subscribe for 1 new fully paid ordinary share in Radiopharm (New Shares) for every 2.35 fully paid ordinary shares in Radiopharm at the issue price of $0.07 per New Share.



On 21 November 2023, Radiopharm extended the closing date of the Entitlement Offer to 5pm (AEDT) on 1 December 2023. Radiopharm received valid applications under the Entitlement Offer for 30,197,244 New Shares, raising an amount of approximately $2.1 million.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document