Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

View All Radiopharm Theranostics News


Radiopharm receives $4.85M R&D tax incentive

21 Nov 2023 10:09 AM


Sydney, Australia – 21 November 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has received a research and development (R&D) tax refund of A$4,851,839 under the Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive.

The refund is in recognition of Radiopharm’s R&D activities during the 2023 financial year and will provide important funding for continued development of its portfolio of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The Australian Government R&D tax incentive program provides companies engaging in eligible activities with a refundable tax offset of up to 43.5%.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.