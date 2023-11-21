View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm receives $4.85M R&D tax incentive



Sydney, Australia – 21 November 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has received a research and development (R&D) tax refund of A$4,851,839 under the Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive.



The refund is in recognition of Radiopharm’s R&D activities during the 2023 financial year and will provide important funding for continued development of its portfolio of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.



The Australian Government R&D tax incentive program provides companies engaging in eligible activities with a refundable tax offset of up to 43.5%.



