Radiopharm Theranostics - Entitlement Offer Documents

08 Nov 2023 09:04 AM


Sydney, Australia – 8 November 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD), a developer of a worldclass platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce that the Entitlement Offer announced on 31 October 2023 opens today.

Annexed to this announcement are the documents being dispatched to eligible and ineligible holders today, as well as a copy of the Entitlement Offer information booklet.

The Entitlement Offer is currently expected to close at 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 24 November 2023. The Company reserves its rights to close the Entitlement Offer early or otherwise vary the timetable in accordance with the terms of the Entitlement Offer information booklet and the ASX Listing Rules.

