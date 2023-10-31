Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

View All Radiopharm Theranostics News


Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Oct 2023 10:54 AM


Highlights:

  • FDA IND for Trivehexin (RAD 301) diagnostic Phase 1 pancreatic clinical trial
  • RAD 301 additional data on 33 patients presented at 2023 European Association of Nuclear Medicine Annual Meeting
  • Approval received for Phase 1 therapeutic study of PDL1 nanobody in non-small cell lung cancer
  • Supply agreement with TerThera expanded
  • F18-Pivalate brain glioma imaging study published in prestigious peer reviewed journal
Sydney, Australia – 31 October 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.