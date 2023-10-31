Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Highlights:
Sydney, Australia – 31 October 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
-
FDA IND for Trivehexin (RAD 301) diagnostic Phase 1 pancreatic clinical trial
-
RAD 301 additional data on 33 patients presented at 2023 European Association of Nuclear Medicine Annual Meeting
-
Approval received for Phase 1 therapeutic study of PDL1 nanobody in non-small cell lung cancer
-
Supply agreement with TerThera expanded
-
F18-Pivalate brain glioma imaging study published in prestigious peer reviewed journal
