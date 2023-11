View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Entitlement Offer to raise approximately $10 million



Key Points



-- Non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $10 million (before direct offer costs).

-- Offer price of $0.07 per new share, a 30.0% discount to the closing price of Radiopharm shares on 30 October 2023.

-- All eligible Directors intend to participate in the Offer.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



