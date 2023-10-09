View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

RAD receives approval for Phase 1 therapeutic study of NSCLC



Sydney, Australia – 9 October 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD), a developer of a worldclass platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to commence its First-In-Human Phase I study in Australia for the Company’s therapy for patients with PDL1positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The dose escalation trial of RAD204, which targets PDL1-positive NSCLC, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this novel radiotherapeutic in eligible individuals with lung cancer. The study will be conducted at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, with the support of leading oncology care provider GenesisCare.



