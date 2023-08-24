View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - TerThera Terbium-161 isotope supply agreement expanded



SYDNEY, August 24, 2023 - Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce an expanded agreement with TerThera to supply the Company with Terbium-161 (Tb-161).



The Tb-161 isotope will be linked to a proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) to form RAD 402, a radiotherapeutic that is being developed by Radiopharm to target KLK3 expression. KLK3 is highly expressed in prostate cancer cells but has limited expression in healthy tissue. Radiopharm will initiate a Phase I dose escalating trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of RAD 402 in patients with advanced prostate cancer, during the second half of 2024.



