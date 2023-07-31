View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Highlights:



-- Orphan Drug Designation granted by FDA for Ga68-Trivehexin (RAD 301)

-- Successful completion of pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the FDA concerning F18-pivalate (RAD 101)

-- Supply agreement announced with TerThera for the provision of the isotope Terbium-161 (Tb-161)

-- Educational webinar hosted on Pivalate platform technology



Sydney, Australia – 31 July 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document