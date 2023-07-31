Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Jul 2023 09:40 AM


Highlights:

-- Orphan Drug Designation granted by FDA for Ga68-Trivehexin (RAD 301)
-- Successful completion of pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the FDA concerning F18-pivalate (RAD 101)
-- Supply agreement announced with TerThera for the provision of the isotope Terbium-161 (Tb-161)
-- Educational webinar hosted on Pivalate platform technology

Sydney, Australia – 31 July 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

