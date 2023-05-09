Radiopharm Theranostics - RAD 301 receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation

Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

  • Trivehexin radiopharmaceuticals being developed for imaging and treatment of cancers expressing αvβ6-integrin
  • Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is primary indication due to high unmet need
  • Potential follow-on indications include non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck, and colorectal cancer

Sydney, Australia – 9 May 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Ga68-Trivehexin (RAD 301) radiopharmaceutical technology for imaging of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

