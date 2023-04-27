Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

27 Apr 2023 03:26 PM


HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Partnership with GenesisCare to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals in Australia
  • Binding agreement to acquire Pharma15 for next generation preclinical platform of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals – Dr Ken Herrmann joins Scientific Advisory Board
  • Initiates process for NASDAQ listing
  • Appointment of Dr. Rama Abu Shmeis as Senior Vice President, Chemistry and Manufacturing Controls
  • $1.56m R&D tax incentive received
  • Participation in Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit
  • Presentation at NWR Virtual Healthcare Conference

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

