Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



HIGHLIGHTS:



Partnership with GenesisCare to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals in Australia

Binding agreement to acquire Pharma15 for next generation preclinical platform of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals – Dr Ken Herrmann joins Scientific Advisory Board

Initiates process for NASDAQ listing

Appointment of Dr. Rama Abu Shmeis as Senior Vice President, Chemistry and Manufacturing Controls

$1.56m R&D tax incentive received

Participation in Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

Presentation at NWR Virtual Healthcare Conference

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



