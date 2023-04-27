Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

HIGHLIGHTS:
Partnership with GenesisCare to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals in Australia
Binding agreement to acquire Pharma15 for next generation preclinical platform of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals – Dr Ken Herrmann joins Scientific Advisory Board
Initiates process for NASDAQ listing
Appointment of Dr. Rama Abu Shmeis as Senior Vice President, Chemistry and Manufacturing Controls
$1.56m R&D tax incentive received
Participation in Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit
Presentation at NWR Virtual Healthcare Conference
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.
