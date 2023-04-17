Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics - Agreement with TerThera to supply Terbium-161 isotope

17 Apr 2023 09:43 AM


SYDNEY, 17 April 2023 - Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce an agreement with TerThera to supply the Company with Terbium-161 (Tb-161).

The Tb-161 isotope will be linked to a proprietary peptide to form RAD 602, a radiotherapeutic that is being developed by Radiopharm to target protein tyrosine phosphatase mu (PTPmu or PTPμ). PTPμ is expressed in cancer cells but has limited expression in healthy tissue. Radiopharm will initiate a Phase I dose escalating trial of RAD 602 for treatment of patients with brain cancers during the fourth quarter of calendar 2023.

