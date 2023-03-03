View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics to acquire Pharma15 Corporation



Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Radiopharm Theranostics (USA) Inc., it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Pharma15 Corporation (Pharma15), a private US-based venture which is developing next-generation therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for Prostate Cancer. Pharma15 was founded by leading radiopharmaceutical scientist Professor David Ulmert and CEO Suzanne Dance.



Pharma15 is developing assets which seek to overcome resistance to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeting cancer therapies currently available or in late-stage development. In each case, the technologies exhibit highly specific targeting of receptors expressed on cancer cells, but not in healthy tissues. This selectivity may further limit toxicity in the new approaches to targeted radiotherapy in prostate cancer.



