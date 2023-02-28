View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Appendix 4D and Half Year Report



Review of Operations & Activities



Half-year ended: 31 December 2022



Radiopharm Theranostics Limited is developing a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses.



Financial Review



The group reported a loss for the half-year ended 31 December 2022 of $12,552,283 (31 December 2021: $17,390,804). The loss is due to expenditure relating to operating activities in the group and the clinical trial and research activities that have been undertaken.



The group’s net assets have increased to $63,124,898 (30 June 2022: 62,962,719). As at 31 December 2022, the group had cash reserves of $24,245,939 (30 June 2022: 26,979,105).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document