Radiopharm Theranostics initiates process for Nasdaq listing



Proposed listing on NASDAQ with RADX ticker symbol

Form 20-F registration filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Trading expected to commence late March 2023 Sydney, Australia – 14 February 2023 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, Company), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, today announced the initiation of the process to obtain a secondary listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



The Company has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a listing application with Nasdaq. The Company expects the SEC and Nasdaq to complete their respective review processes by late March and, when their processes are successfully completed, then the listing on Nasdaq would occur.



