Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Highlights



-- αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) IND approval for Phase 1 trial

-- Pivalate phase 2a data presented at 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium in Barcelona

-- HER2 nanobody (RAD201) demonstrates favourable tumour targeting in breast cancer patients

-- Agreement with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the supply of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Actinium-225

-- Agreement with ANSTO for the supply of key isotope lutetium-177

-- Nature publishes encouraging data on DUNP19 receptors role in cancer growth

-- Successful completion of institutional and retail entitlement offers



