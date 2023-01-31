Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Highlights
-- αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) IND approval for Phase 1 trial
-- Pivalate phase 2a data presented at 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium in Barcelona
-- HER2 nanobody (RAD201) demonstrates favourable tumour targeting in breast cancer patients
-- Agreement with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the supply of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Actinium-225
-- Agreement with ANSTO for the supply of key isotope lutetium-177
-- Nature publishes encouraging data on DUNP19 receptors role in cancer growth
-- Successful completion of institutional and retail entitlement offers
