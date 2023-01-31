Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

View All Radiopharm Theranostics News


Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Jan 2023 10:36 AM


Highlights

-- αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) IND approval for Phase 1 trial
-- Pivalate phase 2a data presented at 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium in Barcelona
-- HER2 nanobody (RAD201) demonstrates favourable tumour targeting in breast cancer patients
-- Agreement with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the supply of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Actinium-225
-- Agreement with ANSTO for the supply of key isotope lutetium-177
-- Nature publishes encouraging data on DUNP19 receptors role in cancer growth
-- Successful completion of institutional and retail entitlement offers

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.